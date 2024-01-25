38-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for OUI and Drug Trafficking
A 38-year-old man was arrested for driving impaired on drugs and no driver’s license after a crash on Route 302 in Westbrook on Wednesday night.
Man Arrested for Driving Impaired on Drugs and More Charges
The crash happened on Bridgton Road (Route 302) and Duck Pond Road.
Charges after Crash Include OUI and Drug Trafficking
The Westbrook Police Department said Jason Orne from Standish was charged with Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Aggravated Driving to Endanger, Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, and OUI.
Multiple Crashes on Icy Roads
Police said officers responded to several other crashes Wednesday due to icy roads. Officials said injuries were reported. No additional information was released.
