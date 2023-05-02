Man & Woman Arrested in Maine for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A man and woman were taken into custody Monday and charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking following a police raid at an Apartment on Drew Street in Augusta.
Two People Arrested after Drugs Found with Search Warrant
Officers arrested 36-year-old Malik Miller from Brooklyn, New York and 52-year-old Tammy Peaslee from Augusta after seizing drugs, contraband and cash, according to WGME News.
Drug Trafficking Charges
Both Miller and Peaslee face several charges. Miller was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, trafficking in prison contraband, and criminal forfeiture. Peaslee is also charged with aggravated drug trafficking and criminal forfeiture.
- ALSO READ: Damion Myers Gets 10 Years for Beating 3-Year-Old Boy in Maine
- MORE NEWS: $3,000,000 Worth of Fentanyl Seized after Crate Shipped to Maine Restaurant
Jail and Cash Bail
They were transported to the Kennebec County Jail with cash bail set at $10,500 for Miller and $5,000 for Peaslee.
App Alerts and News Updates
When additional information is released, this story will be updated. Get breaking news and alerts with a free app download. Follow the Augusta Police and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook pages.
- READ MORE: Driver Died after High Speed Police Chase in Maine
- MORE NEWS: Houlton Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking + Warrants & More