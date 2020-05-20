16-Year-Old Hurt while Mowing the Lawn Dies from Injuries
A 16-year-old boy has died of injuries he suffered while mowing the lawn on Peaks Island, off the coast of Portland.
Police say the teen was operating a riding lawn mower Monday afternoon when he got trapped between the mower and a parked boat. First responders found the teen with serious injuries.
A Lifeflight helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but paramedics were unable to revive him.
The Portland Press Herald identified the victim as Blain Alves, a junior at Deering High School. Portland Police called it a “tragic accident” and passed along condolences to the boy's family.
