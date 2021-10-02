Maine Adds Two COVID-19 Deaths, 741 New Cases on Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 741 new coronavirus cases in the state.

Aroostook County added 27 new cases, bringing the number of active infections in the County to an estimated 419. For the past several weeks, Penobscot County has seen the most severe outbreak in the state with 1,432 known active cases as of Saturday.

Rural Somerset and Piscataquis Counties are experiencing among the highest rates of infection. Officials attribute this in large part to the low vaccination rate in the two counties, which is around 54% of the total population. In Aroostook County, 60% of all residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccination dashboard

There are now 211 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, down by about a dozen from a week ago. Of those patients, 67 people are in intensive care and 27 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics. Here's information on where you can get a vaccine in Maine.

New Brunswick Update (Saturday afternoon)

New Brunswick Public Health on Saturday reported four deaths, and 140 new infections, the highest single-day totals since the pandemic began. Known active cases in the province rose to a record 760, with 44 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care. Of the 44 people receiving treatment in the hospital, 35 are unvaccinated, according to public health officials.

Since the beginning of the school year, 62 schools and 28 early learning and child-care facilities in the province have reported coronavirus cases, including Carleton North High School, Hartland Community School and Centreville Community School.

Maine's active caseload is about 10 times that of New Brunswick's.