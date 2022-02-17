World’s Oldest New England Patriots Fan Passes Away In Maine

Even with the departure of Tom Brady, the Patriots have a MASSIVE fanbase.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, the world's oldest Patriots fan, Myrtle Millage, has passed away at the age of 106. She died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday.

While most of us were raised as Patriots fans, Myrtle was well into her 40s before the Patriots even became a team.

A few weeks ago, the Patriots honored her as their oldest fan. They even gave her a custom Pats jersey that had the number 106 on it. The number, of course, represented her age.

In addition to the jersey, the team also sent her a birthday card signed by team owner Robert Kraft.

As a super fan of the team, she became a local celebrity. She served as the grand marshal of a parade for the team in May 2019, a few months after they won Super Bowl 53.

Myrtle was predeceased by her husband Fred, who passed away in 1970.

