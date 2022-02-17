#11 John Bapst Boys Upset #6 Houlton 57-47 in Class B Round of 16 [STATS]

The #11 John Bapst Crusaders traveled up to Houlton on Wednesday night, February 16th, defeating the #6 Shiretowners, 57-47 as John Bapst went 15-29 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

John Bapst led 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders le 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Jordan Kimball and Edoardo Fiore both finished with 12 points each, while Corey Butler had 10 points. The Crusaders were 17-34 from the free throw line overall and had 4 3-pointers. Butler had 3 3-pointers and Kimball the other for John Bapst.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Gentle with 12 points while Cody Johnston had 10 points. The Shiretowners were 4-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Isaiah Gentle had 2 3's and Collin Moody had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst, now 9-10 will play the #3 Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday night, February 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket online radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton finishes the season with a 10-7 record.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Boys197121957
Houlton Boys131061847

Box Score

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
00Edoardo Fiore12330611
10  Nick Chaffee000000
12Jon Pangburn511036
20Jordan Kimball1243136
22Levi Peterson411024
24Zach Norman000000
30Corey Butler1030312
32Kevin Austin733012
34Andy Czapiga733013
44Logan McMahon000000
52Hayden Bay000000
52Camren Barker000000
TOTALS57181441734

Houlton

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Collin Moody943100
4Isaiah Gentle1253200
10Brandon Barton000000
11Jay Tweedie000000
12Cody Johnston1044027
14Gage Bartlett000000
15Caleb Solomon622022
20Jadon Gentle422000
22Isaiah Ervin422004
24Garrett Harvey211000
30Thadon Gentle000000
32Bronson Hanning000000
34Zach Ervin000000
43Zach Ervin000000
TOTALS4720173413
