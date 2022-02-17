Motley Crue Confirm 2022 Stadium Tour and Add Five New Dates

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have confirmed new dates for their twice-delayed Stadium Tour, which is set to storm North America this summer.

The trek — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020, then postponed to 2021 and finally to 2022 — will begin on June 16 in Atlanta and conclude on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas. The itinerary now includes five new dates along with the previously announced ones.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Feb. 25. You can find more information for all dates at Live Nation and see the full list of tour dates below. "It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one," Motley Crue said in a statement. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added: "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the Stadium Tour is finally happening this summer. It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee detailed the "fucking ridiculous" production and preparation that went into the Stadium Tour in 2020. "Everybody has clearly seen we take it seriously, and what you can pull off in an arena — I think we've pulled off pretty much everything you could possibly ever even fucking think of," he told Knotfest. "So now we get to play with a fucking ginormous stadium that has no roof on it. … I'm just telling you right now, the production — and it's still there; it's just put away in a couple of giant warehouses."

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett Stadium Tour 2022

June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

June 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

June 24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

June 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

June 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

July 8 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

July 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, NY @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium