Woodstock Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Pedestrian Crash

A 25-year-old Woodstock, N.B. man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash in May that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

Wyatt Belyea entered the plea in Woodstock Provincial Court on Tuesday, according to the River Valley Sun. Belyea remains in custody and will be sentenced on October 15th.

Western Valley Region RCMP said Belyea was at the wheel of a car that struck and killed Abigail MacArthur of Woodstock as she was walking along Route 540 in Maxwell in the early morning of May 27th.

Belyea also pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of probation. A charge of aggravated assault has been set over for trial until after his October court appearance.

Judge Brian C. McLean ordered a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements.