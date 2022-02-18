Lac Baker Man Sentenced to Four Months for Impaired Driving

Four Months for Impaired Driving

A 45-year-old Lac Baker man was sentenced February 14 to four months in jail for an impaired driving incident on August, 2020.

Impaired Driving & Failure to Stop

René Marc Leblanc was arrested on August 11, 2020 after the Saint-Quentin RCMP tried to stop his vehicle on Route 17 after receiving reports of a vehicle driving erratically. Leblanc did not stop for police and drove several kilometers before he pulled over.

Three Children in the Vehicle

Four other passengers were in the vehicle at the time, including three children. Police said Leblanc showed signs of impairment. He was arrested at the scene and his vehicle was impounded. The RCMP confirmed with testing that he was also under the influence of other illegal drugs.

Charges and Sentencing

Leblanc was charged with impaired driving and flight from police on April 4, 2021. He pled guilty to the charges in the Campbellton Provincial Court on November 23, 2021. On February 14, 2022, he was sentenced to four months in jail. Leblanc’s probation order includes supervised leave after his jail time. He will also have a 20 month Canada-wide driving prohibition.

The Public Supports Safe Driving

The RCMP advises the public of the importance of safe driving. Contact your local police and call 9-1-1 if you suspect someone is operating a vehicle impaired. Include information such as the location, type of vehicle, driver, route of travel.

Newscasts & Updates

Download our app for free to receive breaking news and the latest updates. You can listen to newscasts on the app, radio and online.

Cozy Home is Private with Stunning Lake Views, Sinclair, Maine