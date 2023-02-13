A 26-year-old woman from Auburn was injured when she crashed her vehicle and landed upside down in the Little Androscoggin River on Monday morning.

The Vehicle was Upside Down and Partially Submerged

The Auburn Police Department said Miranda Dostie from Fifth Street was able to get out of the car after it got partially submerged in the cold water of the river. When Auburn Police and Fire Crews arrived, they found that Dostie had managed to make her way to the shore. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police Said “speed is believed to be a factor”

Investigators said Dostie was on Broad Street when she lost control of her 2007 Audi A4 and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled over before going into the Little Androscoggin River. Police said, “the cause of the crash is currently under investigation; speed is believed to be a factor.”

Multiple Departments Provided Mutual Aid

The Auburn Police Department was assisted with mutual aid from Auburn Fire Department who provided medical care and helped recover the car from the river.

