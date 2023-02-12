Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game
A central Maine man was arrested Saturday for pulling a handgun out during an argument at a youth basketball game in Lewiston.
Police arrested Nathaniel Udoroh around noon at the Lewiston Armory where the game was being played.
The Weapon was Pulled Out During an Argument at the Game
Udoroh is one of the parents of the children participating in the basketball game. According to WGME News, he got into an argument with another parent and pulled his handgun. No injuries were reported.
Parent Who Pulled Gun Faces Several Charges
The charges against Udoroh are Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Conduct with a Firearm.
