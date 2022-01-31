Woman Dies Following Single-Vehicle Crash in Salisbury, N.B.

Police say a 70-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salisbury, N.B.

Members of the Caledonia Region RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and Salisbury Fire Department responded to the crash around 11:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Tamara Patterson.



The vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 2 when it reportedly went into the median and rolled over.

A 70-year-old woman from Barrie, Ontario was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, Patterson said.

A 61-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, who were also in the vehicle, were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say who was driving the car.

The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.