Win Tickets to Coheed and Cambria at the Cross Insurance Arena

Congratulations to the Winners

Shout Out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win Tickets to Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon at the Cross Insurance Arena

Win tickets to Coheed and Cambria with special guest Mastodon at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Wednesday, May 28.

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’ll email the winners.

Enter to Win

More Info at Waterfront Concerts

Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Get our free mobile app

Wicked Tickets Sponsor

This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz