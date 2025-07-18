Win Tickets to Chicago at the Maine Savings Amphitheater
Win tickets to Chicago at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, July 31.
Winners will get Email
We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’ll email the winners. Must be 18-years-old or older.
Enter to Win
More Info from Waterfront Concerts
For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.
Wicked Tickets Sponsor
This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.
