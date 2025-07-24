Win Tickets to the Bret Michaels, Vince Neil & Stephen Pearcy

Congratulations to the Winners

Shout out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win tickets to Bret Michaels & Vince Neil with Stephen Pearcy, Saturday, August 2nd, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win.

Enter to Win

More Info Online at Waterfront Concerts

Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Wicked Tickets Sponsor

This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.

