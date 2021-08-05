Win KISS Tickets on the Rock App

101.9 The Rock has your tickets to see one of the most electrifying bands in the business - KISS live in Bangor, August 19, 2021 at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Winning tickets on the app

We make it easy to win on the app. We'll send a code word Friday, August 6 at 11 a.m. (ET). Be the first caller and you win 2 tickets to the show.

The Rock studio line

Save the Rock phone number in your cell. The studio line is (207) 764 - 7625. You must have a valid email to win tickets to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Please have that information available.

Get our free mobile app

The Rock app is a free download. It’s one of the best ways to listen to the station anytime and from anywhere. you get the info on concert giveaways as well as updates on your favorite rock stars. We send regular alerts on local news and state info.

How to win 2 tickets

We’re also giving tickets away on air. Listen weekday mornings for your chance to call in and win. Watch our Facebook and social media for announcements and giveaways.

KISS in pictures

Be sure to check out the KISS gallery below. We’ve included a lot of photos from the early days in the band’s career. We also show the amazing stage show they put on for their many fans. You have to show some of the merchandising they promote and photos of the band’s evolution through the years.