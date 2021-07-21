Win KISS Tickets On Air with 101.9 The Rock, Presque Isle, Maine

KISS is coming to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine, August 19. 2021 - and we have your chance to win tickets on air.

Just listen for your cue to call between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Be the right caller and win two tickets for you and a friend to the show. It’s that easy. The number to call is (207) 764-7625

We’ve been waiting to get back to live concerts and what better way to make it happen than seeing KISS.

Leave your comments on our Facebook and tell us - What’s your favorite KISS song? What era of the band was the best? Who is your favorite member of the band? Are you a fan of Starchild or maybe the Demon? What about Ace and Peter Criss? Whatever you say, it’s the right answer. We all remember putting on the records and cranking it up no matter who was on the album. The band has been through so much and always comes out ahead.



Make sure you download our app for upcoming giveaways.

We make it easy to win tickets. Just be listening - like you always do. Remember, when you hear us tell you to call and win - call and win.

KISS in Bangor, Maine, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, August 19, 2021. Get ready to rock and keep on rocking with 101.9 The Rock.

This giveaway is part of Wicked Tickets brought to you by Gambino Brothers Pizza.

