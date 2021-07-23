KISS is coming to Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine, Thursday, August 19 - and we have your tickets to win on the Rock app.

How do you win?

It’s so easy to score. We’ll send a secret code word on the app on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. (eastern time). When you see the app alert and code word, call the rock line at (207) 764 - 7625. The first person who gets through with the code word wins a pair of tickets - that’s 2 tickets to see KISS live. (You must have a valid email to win).

Download the app for free anytime. Not only do you get a chance to win tickets, but you can listen to 101.9 The Rock anytime, anywhere. Plus stay up to date on all the things going on in Aroostook County, Maine and across the state. Check out the latest news on your favorite classic rock bands too.

This is a dream come true for KISS fans. See the one and only, legendary rock band right here in Maine.

Everyone has been so excited to get back to live shows and no one puts on a live show like KISS. Hear the classics you grew up with and watch in awe as the band puts on the most spectacular stage show you’ve ever seen. Share the contest news with your friends, family and all KISS fans on Facebook.

This giveaway is part of our Wicked Tickets, sponsored by Gambino Brothers Pizza.

More info on the show

KISS live in concert, Thursday, August 19 at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, Maine. For more information, go to Waterfront Concerts.

