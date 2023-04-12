Wednesday April 12 &#8211; Grilled Cheese Day

Wednesday April 12 – Grilled Cheese Day

Happy Grilled Cheese Day! That's right, Wednesday April 12th is National Grilled Cheese Day!

If you have a little extra ham from your Easter Dinner, you could make it a Grilled Ham and Cheese for supper tonight and still celebrate the day! I'll have to add a little tomato to mine, as I love Grilled Cheese and Tomato and even more Grilled Ham, Cheese and Tomato!

