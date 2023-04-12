Maine Woman Arrested for Crack & Endangering the Welfare of a Child
A 33-year-old woman from Farmington was arrested Saturday after she smoked crack outside a vehicle and opened a container of alcohol inside the vehicle with a 3-year-old in the car.
Witness Saw Woman Smoking Pipe Outside with Child in the Car
A witness at the Dollar Store General parking lot in Wilton told police she saw Michelle Belanger smoking a pipe outside her vehicle while a 3-year-old child was in the backseat, according to the Sun Journal.
Police responded to the location near Route 2 and saw Belanger touch the pipe. When they approached her, she attempted to block the view inside the vehicle.
Crack, Pipe and Alcohol Found after Search
Police conducted a probable cause search and found bags of crack cocaine, a pipe and alcohol. Officers said she also smelled like alcohol.
The 3-year-old was held by police and released into the custody of a relative.
Charges, Fines and Jail Time
Belanger is charged with Unlawful Possession of Drugs, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention. She faces multiple fines and jail time if found guilty.
