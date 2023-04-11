Boston Falls to Tampa Bay 1-0

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Monday night as Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 8th inning for the game's lone run. The game was played in 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Adam Duvall on the 10-day Injured list with a broken wrist. He's expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks, but the good news is that he will not need surgery. The Red Sox recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple A Worcester to take his place on the roster.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston and went 5 strong innings allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Josh Winckowski pitched 2 innings of 1-hit relief, striking out 1. Chris Martin allowed just 1 hit, the game-winning homer to Lowe.

Boston managed just 3 hits on the night, with Masataka Yoshida, Christian Arroyo and Bobby Dalbec singling. Boston had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the 8th inning with the bases loaded but Rafael Devers was called out on a 3rd strike.

Boston is now 5-5 while Tampa Bay hasn't lost this season and is a perfect 10-0.

The Red Sox and Rays will play the 2nd game of the 4-game series on Tuesday night. Garrett Whitlock is expected to start for Boston, coming off the injured list, which will necessitate a roster move. The pregame starts at 5:40 with the 1st pitch at 6:40 p.m. Hear the game in Downeast Maine on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.