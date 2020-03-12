Waterfront Concerts Reschedules Several Events

Waterfront Concerts and Live Nation have been working to ensure the health and safety of all of our staff, customers, partners and performers as more information develops with regards to COVID-19 (also known as the Coronavirus).

Now that the State of Maine has a single reported case and based on the most recent recommendations from the State Centers for Disease Control where it is recommended that all public events and public gatherings taking place within the next 30 days and exceeding that of 250 persons should be postponed and rescheduled to a later date.

The following Waterfront Concerts events will be rescheduled to a later date:

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Martina McBride at the Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, ME

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Celtic Woman at the Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Beach Boys at the Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME

Tickets will be honored for the undetermined rescheduled dates for each of the three affected shows listed above. For the moment, as we work through this situation, please hold on to your tickets. If you are unable to make the rescheduled date(s), once announced, refunds WILL BE available at point of purchase.

We will continue to monitor the situation and work with state and local officials throughout this difficult time. Please watch our event and social media pages for the most up-to-date information.

Waterfront Concerts said, our thoughts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. Please stay healthy, safe and continue to keep on rockin’. We look forward to seeing you at one of our events this summer once this remarkable situation concludes.