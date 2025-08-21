Chris Young to Headline Military & First Responder Appreciation Night in Bangor
Country star Chris Young will bring his tour to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Friday, August 22, with special guests Mitchel Tenpenny and Matt Schuster. The concert will also serve as Military & First Responder Appreciation Night, presented by Waterfront Concerts.
As a show of gratitude, active duty, retired, reserve, and veteran military personnel, along with first responders—including police, fire, EMS, and dispatch—can receive up to two free tickets for themselves and a guest. Tickets will be distributed on the day of the concert beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Military & First Responders Night Ticket Booth, located across from the Northeast entrance of the venue. Valid ID, paperwork, or uniform will be required for verification.
The offer is limited to two free tickets per eligible ID. Waterfront Concerts and Chris Young invite the community to celebrate and thank those who serve.
Here is the official press release from Waterfront:
