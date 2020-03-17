Watching Penguins Tour a Closed Aquarium Is the Gift We All Need

At this point, it's almost cliché to say we could all use a mood-booster. But leave it to an adorable group of meandering penguins to make us smile just a little bit.

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is closed currently due to the coronavirus and its employees have allowed the penguins out to walk around and check out some of the exhibits.

A tweet sent out by the Shedd Aquarium reads:

Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.

I just loved seeing that penguins look of awe when checking out the fish. That thing was either beyond befuddled at what it was looking at or getting really hungry.

Either way, it's nice to see there's a bit of levity with all of the insanity circling around us.