Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race Canceled

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department, in consultation with City staff and safety teams, has made the decision to cancel the 54th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, which was originally scheduled for April 18, 2020.

"Given the constantly changing circumstances around COVID-19 and the unknow length we will be dealing with this, we decided to cancel the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race for 2020," said Tracy Willette, Director of Parks and Recreation. "It's a difficult event to postpone and reschedule since the water level in the stream continually drops throughout the spring, along with the resources needed to safely run the event."

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is a 16.5 mile race that begins in Kenduskeag Village and finishes in Downtown Bangor. Typically, the race attracts 800-900 paddlers from around New England.