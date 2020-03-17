AMC Theatres Joins Regal In Closing All Theaters Nationwide

Just four days ago — approximately six lifetimes ago in coronavirus time — AMC Theatres announced a new “social distancing policy” to try to allow their multiplexes to remain open during this time. They promised to “cut in half the seating capacity of every one of its theatre’s auditoriums and cap “ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theatre’s auditoriums to an amount equal to 50 percent of the normal seating capacity.”

But as coronavirus continues to spread, and measures to limit public gatherings get stricter and stricter, AMC has now announced they will close entirely. In a series of tweets, the company announced their theaters would be closed “for at least 6-12 weeks.” If you have an AMC Stubs A-List membership, which grants unlimited admission, it will be automatically paused for now. AMC operates more than 600 theaters with roughly 11,000 screens around the United States.

The company noted that they do have an online outlet, AMC Theatres on Demand, with over 3,500 available titles. And they closed with this: “We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres.” For all of our sakes, let’s hope that day is sooner rather than later.