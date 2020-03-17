Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

CDC

The Maine CDC is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.

We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Total Confirmed Cases1Total Presumptive Positive Cases2Persons With Negative Tests3
2391,303

1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.

 

Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker
Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM
SexAgeCounty of ResidenceClassification
1F50sAndroscogginConfirmed
2M50sCumberlandConfirmed
3F40sCumberlandConfirmed
4M60sCumberlandConfirmed
5F20sCumberlandConfirmed
6M20sCumberlandConfirmed
7M80sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
8F70sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
9M70sCumberlandConfirmed
10F30sLincolnConfirmed
11M40sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
12M<20CumberlandConfirmed
13F60sCumberlandConfirmed
14F80sCumberlandConfirmed
15M30sKnoxConfirmed
16M70sCumberlandConfirmed
17M40sLincolnConfirmed
18F50sCumberlandConfirmed
19F50sOxfordConfirmed
20M50sYorkConfirmed
21M<20AndroscogginPresumptive Positive
22F60sConfirmed
23F50sConfirmed
24F50sConfirmed
25F60sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
26F30sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
27F40sCumberlandPresumptive Positive
28M60sConfirmed
29F60sConfirmed
30M40sConfirmed
31F30sKennebecPresumptive Positive
32F50sAndroscogginPresumptive Positive
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top