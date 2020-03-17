Maine CDC Coronavirus Update
The Maine CDC is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.
We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.
If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.
Situation in Maine
The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.
|Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
|Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Total Confirmed Cases1
|Total Presumptive Positive Cases2
|Persons With Negative Tests3
|23
|9
|1,303
1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.
2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.
3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.
|Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker
|Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM
|Sex
|Age
|County of Residence
|Classification
|1
|F
|50s
|Androscoggin
|Confirmed
|2
|M
|50s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|3
|F
|40s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|4
|M
|60s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|5
|F
|20s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|6
|M
|20s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|7
|M
|80s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|8
|F
|70s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|9
|M
|70s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|10
|F
|30s
|Lincoln
|Confirmed
|11
|M
|40s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|12
|M
|<20
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|13
|F
|60s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|14
|F
|80s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|15
|M
|30s
|Knox
|Confirmed
|16
|M
|70s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|17
|M
|40s
|Lincoln
|Confirmed
|18
|F
|50s
|Cumberland
|Confirmed
|19
|F
|50s
|Oxford
|Confirmed
|20
|M
|50s
|York
|Confirmed
|21
|M
|<20
|Androscoggin
|Presumptive Positive
|22
|F
|60s
|Confirmed
|23
|F
|50s
|Confirmed
|24
|F
|50s
|Confirmed
|25
|F
|60s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|26
|F
|30s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|27
|F
|40s
|Cumberland
|Presumptive Positive
|28
|M
|60s
|Confirmed
|29
|F
|60s
|Confirmed
|30
|M
|40s
|Confirmed
|31
|F
|30s
|Kennebec
|Presumptive Positive
|32
|F
|50s
|Androscoggin
|Presumptive Positive