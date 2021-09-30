WATCH LIVE: Memorial Service For Fallen Maine Deputy Luke Gross

The memorial service of fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, is happening now at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

On Thursday, September 23rd, at around 4:30 in the morning, Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy, Luke Gross, was responding to a reported crash in Trenton along Route 3 near the Ellsworth town line. While he was attempting to remove debris from the roadway he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety,

The driver of the crashed vehicle fled the scene prior to Deputy Gross’ arrival. Deputy Gross parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated to investigate the crash. Deputy Gross exited his vehicle wearing a high visibility traffic vest and was picking up debris from the road when at approximately 5:15 a.m. he was struck from behind by a small pick-up truck. Deputy Gross, who was 44-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pick-up truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

