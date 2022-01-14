Warriors Remain Perfect; Bears Roll Rival; Scores From Thursday

Thursday's schedule in local high school basketball was lightened due to a late postponement of the Caribou at Houlton boys' game. The game was set to be played in Houlton, and was called off later in the afternoon.

Last minute change to the schedule

Earlier this week, the Houlton girls’ team had games postponed due to Covid-19 related issues among the team members. Many schools are dealing with cases among students and athletes, forcing several schedule changes from day-to-day. As policies change and it appears that we are transitioning to "living with the disease”, schools will need to move onto playing games as long as they have enough players that day to play the game.

Ladies first,

There were a handful of local schools who had both boys' and girls' teams in action on Thursday. The East Grand girls started the season 0-3, but came into Thursday's game with Katahdin riding a 4-game winning streak. East Grand pulled off the 31-25 victory over Katahdin, to move to 5-3 on the season. Katahdin moves to 5-4 in Class D. In Easton, the Central Aroostook girls took down the Bears by a score of 61-12, with much of the news coming after the game. The Caribou Vikings team is continuing to show growth as they took care of business against the Fort Kent Warriors, beating them 55-32. Abby Leahy scored 21 points to lead the way for the Vikings.

Warriors Remain Perfect

On the boys' side of the games on Thursday, the Katahdin Cougars cruised to a 75-24 win over East Grand. The Easton boys hosted their rival the Central Aroostook Panthers, Evan Carter scored 20 points on the way to 50-33 Bears victory. Easton is now 4-5 as they are now officially at the halfway mark in their season. The Fort Kent boys have now started the season a perfect 10-0, after they sailed to a 70-29 thumping of Fort Fairfield. Ethan Daigle’s 21 points paired with Austin Delisle's 20 paced the Warriors, who sit in the #1 spot in Class C North.

