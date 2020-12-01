Video Gaming Is Now A Competitive High School Sport In Maine

According to CentralMaine.com Esports, Maine Principals’ Association has added competitive video gaming to Maine's high school varsity sports list. Esports, or "gaming," as many kids call it, have been up and coming for the past several years.

Maine has a total of 12 different schools competing in this season of Esports, but that number is expected to jump come January when the spring season starts. Not all children are competitive athletes, and that's okay. Esports gives kids of all interests and backgrounds a way to be still competitive while doing something they enjoy.

