90-Year-Old Maine Man Died in Single-Vehicle Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a 90-year-old man from Blue Hill died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

George Robbins was driving on Front Ridge Road in his 2017 Buick when he lost control, drove off the roadway and landed in a ditch, according to the Bangor Daily News. Robbins was seriously injured and died from his injuries, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. This news story will be updated when additional information is released to the public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.

