The 5 Fastest-Growing Cities in Maine Right Now

Maine has seen plenty of change over the last 15 years. The state has seen significant growth in many different areas, from pockets of population to property values. The pandemic only heightened people's awareness of just how beautiful and intentionally secluded some parts of Maine can be.

While some choose to make Maine their preferred vacation destination, others view the state as a great place to settle down. With that in mind, young professionals and families are often on the search for the fastest-growing cities within any state.

Andrii Yalanskyi Andrii Yalanskyi loading...

Stacker has crunched the numbers on what cities in Maine are growing the fastest. They compared data found in the 2010 U.S. Census with data from the 2020 U.S. Census to show growth. Here are the five fastest growing cities in Maine right now.

#5: Saco

Facebook via City of Saco Government Facebook via City of Saco Government loading...

Would you believe that Saco is the fifth fastest-growing city in the state? Would you also believe that Saco is already the ninth largest city in Maine? Both of those are true. Over the decade-long period from 2010-2020, Saco saw a population jump of roughly around 2,000 people. But it's also been about businesses. The increase in population has allowed new businesses to open in Saco, and that trend shows no signs of slowing down.

#4: Brunswick

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA Photo Italia LLC loading...

There's been a lot of change for the city of Brunswick over the past couple decades. Thanks to the closing of the Air Force base in 2011, Brunswick was actually one of Maine's largest cities that was seeing population decline in the first decade of the 2000s. But the city has turned it around, and saw the fourth largest population increase in the state from 2010-2020, adding over 2,200 people.

#3: Portland

Lighthouse Portland, ME NickMattiuzzo loading...

Portland has unquestionably been at the forefront of all things Maine over the last decade plus. With the amount of chatter Portland has received about its restaurants, shops, and residential development, you'd think the city was bursting with people. Truth be told, Portland added only sixty more residents than Brunswick from 2010-2020. The business and tourism boom in Portland is legit, but the city is still lagging in housing options.

#2: Westbrook

Facebook via City of Westbrook Facebook via City of Westbrook loading...

Westbrook's population boom can partially be attributed to the lack of available inventory in Portland. The neighboring city took advantage from 2010-2020, adding more than 3,000 residents during that stretch. The city has used that momentum, redeveloping its downtown while adding new major retailers and attractions to other parts of the city. As Portland continues to struggle with affordability, Westbrook is likely to continue its rapid growth over the next decade as well.

#1: Sanford

Facebook via City of Sanford, Maine Facebook via City of Sanford, Maine loading...

It's gone under the radar for most people in Maine, but over the last decade-plus, Sanford has become one of Maine's largest cities. From 2010-2020, Sanford added a whopping 11,387 residents. That was more than the rest of the top five on this list combined. That population growth made Sanford one of the 500 fastest-growing cities in America during that timeframe.

The 11 Most Dangerous Places To Live in Maine Right Now Based on crime statistics and patters, here are the most dangerous cities in Maine for 2022