A vehicle caught fire after a roll over crash in the breakdown lane on I-95 in Waterville around 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said 25-year-old Jace Tillson from Clinton, Maine was driving too fast in a 2006 Chevy Pickup when he tried to pass a 2015 Mercedes SUV in the breakdown lane near mile marker 129 northbound.

The Sports Utility Vehicle was being driven by 65-year-old Kemily Benes from Embden, Maine. Her vehicle was struck by Tillson's truck on the passenger side. His pickup rolled over in the breakdown lane when he lost control. The Chevy caught fire near the Messalonskee Stream Bridge.

Emergency crews and first responders put out the fires and removed the damaged vehicles from the roadway. The Interstate was shut down for about an hour and a half. Moss said there were injuries.

The information for this story was sent to news outlets as a press release from Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. The office is located at 45 Commerce Drive. Augusta, Maine, 04333. The photo was also provided in the email.

