After spending the entire school year developing projects, a group of VBDSS students brought their work to the Maine State Science Fair, held March 28 at Orono High School. This year marked the fourth time Van Buren has taken part in the event, and according to information shared by the school, VBDSS was the only Aroostook County school represented.

Guided by Mrs. Laurie Spooner, who was also named Aroostook County Teacher of the Year, students tackled a wide range of thoughtful and timely topics. Their projects explored the link between anxiety and social media use among County youth, whether weather influences bird feeding behavior, how to create a self-sustaining water system for a community garden, how bedtime reading choices affect teen sleep, and how commercial and homemade energy drinks affect vital signs.

The work that reached the state fair did not happen overnight. Students spent months building their projects, with support from community members who mentored some of the teams along the way. Before heading to Orono, the students also participated in a local mock science fair, where they presented their work and received feedback from community members.

The trip ended with more than just experience and recognition. Students also interviewed independently for scholarships, and three came home with impressive awards. Madyson Caron and Ashlyn Bouchard each earned $2,500 renewable scholarships to the University of Maine at Presque Isle, while Alex Violette earned a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Maine’s College of Engineering.

For Van Buren, it was another proud showing on a statewide stage. More importantly, it was a reminder that when students are encouraged to ask big questions, and when a school and community rally behind them, great things can happen.