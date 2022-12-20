Two people were injured and taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield.

Head-On Collision Monday Afternoon in Fort Fairfield

Sixty-five-year-old Connie Franz from Fort Fairfield and 36-year-old Nicole Carney, also from Fort Fairfield, were both taken to Cary Medical Center with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened around 3 pm near 542 Limestone Road. The Fort Fairfield Police Department said when Chief, Matthew E. Cummings arrived on the scene, he could see that “two vehicles had struck each other head on and both drivers were injured." Cummings also noted that “Franz was northbound on the Limestone Road in her 2010 Honda when she was struck head on by a 2021 Nissan driven by Nicole Carney.”

Drivers Taken to Cary with Injuries

Police officers and other motorists who had stopped were able to give aid to both drivers until the Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue arrived. Firefighters and Paramedics removed Carney from her vehicle. Carney and Franz were taken to Cary Medical Center with what “was reported to be non-life threatening injuries,” according to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

Crash is Under Investigation

The drivers were alone in their vehicles. Police said they were both wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed. The cars had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Officer Isaac Wipperman with the Fort Fairfield Police Department is the investigating officer.

