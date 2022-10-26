Two People Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Millinocket, Maine

On Friday, October 21, 2022, the East MIllinocket Police Department arrested a man and a woman for drug trafficking after an investigation over several months.

Search Warrant Executed on Penobscot Avenue

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue in Millinocket where they located fentanyl and drug trafficking evidence.

Arrests and Charges

Both 50-year-old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain from Millinocket were arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs. They were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Warden Service, the Piscataquis Sheriff’s Office K9 Team, and members of the East Millinocket Police Department.

