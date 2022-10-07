Man with Warrants Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Millinocket, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department arrested a wanted 25-year-old man on Thursday morning for assaulting a woman at a motel on Central Street in Millinocket, Maine.
25-Year-Old Man Gave Police False Names
Horatio Venable from Columbus, Georgia was taken into custody October 6 after police received 911 calls of a man physically assaulting a woman in the parking lot of the Pamola Motor Lodge on Central Street. He was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault.
Tattoos Used to Help Identify Suspect
Venable gave officers fake names during their initial investigation. Officer Giberson, Officer Gee and Sargent Kennedy used his tattoos and statements he made to determine his identity.
Warrant from Georgia for his Arrest on Multiple Charges
Police said Venable had a warrant in Georgia from the The Atlanta FBI Office for “charges of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.”
Jail and Extradition
He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and will be extradited to Georgia.
Statement from the East Millinocket Police Department
The East Millinocket Police said in their post to Facebook, “We thank the citizens who called 911 and cooperated with the officers' investigation. We can’t stress enough the importance of ‘See Something Say Something!’”
Additional Information
