Millinocket Man Arrested after Crashing at Wastewater Treatment Plant

A Millinocket, Maine man has been arrested on multiple charges including OUI after police responded to his 911 calls following crashing through a gate and hitting guardrails at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Millinocket.

Police Received Multiple 911 Calls from the Driver

The East Millinocket Police Department said Dillon Repasy called 911 on Friday night, September 30 saying he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow. The call then disconnected. Repasy called 911 multiple times, but dispatchers were unable to get his location or information about what had happened.

911 Mapping Used to Locate Caller

Officials used 911 mapping to find he was on Medway Road at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Millinocket.

Vehicle Crashed into Locked Gate and Guardrail at Treatment Plant

Officer Gee arrived on the scene to find a vehicle had crashed through the locked gate at the treatment plant.

Gee also saw that sections of guardrail had been crashed into. The vehicle at that point was on the access road.

When police located Repasy, Officer Gee “observed several signs that Repasy was under the influence of alcohol.”

Treated at Hospital

Repasy had sustained a “minor facial injury” and was taken to the Millinocket Regional Hospital by ambulance. He was arrested after his release from care and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

Arrest and Charges

Police charged Repasy with Operating Under the Influence - 2nd Offense, Operating After Suspension, Aggravated Criminal Mischief and Trespass by Motor Vehicle.

Estimated Damage at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

Officials at the Wastewater Treatment Plant assessed the damage and estimated it to be more than $20,000.

