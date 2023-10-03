Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Armed Robbery
Two men were arrested Monday and face drug trafficking and robbery charges after a failed drug transaction involving firearms in Milford.
Months-Long Drug Trafficking Investigation
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency North Central Task Force and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating the case for several months involving suspected drug trafficking at 92 Bradley Road.
Man Robbed at Gunpoint
MDEA agents and sheriff's deputies “became aware that an individual, who was believed to be at the residence to buy illicit drugs, was held at gunpoint and robbed by two individuals in the house,” said the MDEA.
Two Men Arrested and Charged
Forty-five-year-old Ernest Newson from Utica, New York is charged with Robbery with a firearm, Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Violations of Conditions Release. Newson is currently out on bail for domestic violence assault, said police.
Also arrested was 35-year-old Brian Corvino who is charged with Robbery with a firearm.
Search Warrant and Seized Items
Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at the residence and seized a 9mm handgun and a BB gun pistol that closely resembled a semi-automatic handgun.
Transported to Jail
Newson and Corvino were taken to the Penobscot County Jail and are being held without bail.
