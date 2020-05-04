TruTV’s Maine Reality Show `Tirdy Works` Premieres May 5th

According to the `Tirdy Works` facebook page, their new reality series on Tru-TV is set to premiere tomorrow, May 5th, at 10 p.m.

The first season of the series will feature 10 half-hour episodes, and follows the creators, Mary Winchenbach and her wife Deb Nicholls, through their `Tirdy Works` journey. You can expect to see anything from them gathering moose turds to creating new crafts made out of moose droppings and just about anything moose turd related that you can think of.

The show will even feature some of the small town of Somerville, Maine's locals. One of those locals to be featured is actually my nephew, Dale!

If you are looking for a crappy gift.. Haha see what I did there.. or maybe you are just interested in the whole `Tirdy Works` process you can visit their website!