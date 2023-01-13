Tractor-Trailer Rollover on Route 161, Madawaska Lake, Maine
A tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over on its side on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday.
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on the Scene
The driver was not injured in the single-vehicle accident. Deputies were on scene of the crash. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to be careful and to use caution driving in storm conditions. No additional information was released.
Online Road Conditions Site for Maine and New England
The resource site called New England 511 gives updated information about road conditions in northern Maine and across the state and region. The interactive map has indicators showing road incidents, closures, restrictions and more.
Cancellations, Closures and Delays for January 13, 2023
Many businesses and most schools are closed on Friday, January 13, 2023 due to the inclement weather across Maine. Go to our app to see an updated list of cancellations, closures and delays.
Updated and Current Weather Information
For current weather conditions and for information about snow totals and temperatures, visit the homepage to get the latest forecast. Listen online, on the app and on the radio to the weather broadcast at the top of the hour and at :40 past.
