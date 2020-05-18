Two Vehicle Accident, Madawaska Lake, Maine

Two men and a young male were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided Monday morning at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Route 161 in Madawaska Lake.

The accident happened around 9:20 am. Both men were treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said 73-year-old Lloyd Woods of Stockholm was stopped at the intersection and was making a left turn onto Route 161. Woods pulled out directly into the path of 33-year-old Spenser Ouellette of Augusta.

Ouellette was traveling south on Route 161 and tried to avoid the collision, but was unable to completely avoid Woods, said officials.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash. The drivers suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Cary Medical Center, as was a young boy who was a passenger in Ouellette’s vehicle. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

Cpl. Michaud was assisted at the scene by North Lakes Fire, Maine DOT, and Caribou Fire and Ambulance.