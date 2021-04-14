Monticello Man Uninjured in Tractor Trailer Rollover

An Aroostook County man was not injured in a tractor trailer rollover near Litchfield on I-95 around 10:15 am on Wednesday.

54-year-old Gregory Malone Sr. of Monticello was operating the trailer which was carrying 88,000 pounds of potatoes. The accident took place at mile marker 94 along I-95.

As Malone was traveling south the tractor trailer began to swerve resulting in the rollover. The Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene to cleanup leaked diesel fuel. Besides damage to the tractor trailer about 400 feet of guardrail was damaged along the highway, said police.

The debris from the rollover has forced portions of both I-95 southbound and northbound lanes while cleanup of the potatoes continues. The potatoes had been stored in 100 lb bags.

At last report, traffic was flowing in one lane. There are no injuries to report from this accident.