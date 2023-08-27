A 26-year-old man was seriously injured Friday in a tractor trailer roll over crash on Route 11 in T7 R5.

Tractor Trailer Left the Roadway and Overturned

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Teondre Wells from Alabama was driving the truck when the vehicle “left the roadway causing the vehicle and trailer to overturn.”

Driver Suffered Serious Injuries

Wells had serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital and later taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Route 11 Closed for Cleanup and Vehicle Removal

Route 11 was closed as officials cleaned up the crash site and removed the vehicle. The driver was hauling metal framing material on a flatbed when the crash occurred. The tractor trailer was owned by KW Hunter Trucking.

Assisting Departments at the Crash Site

First responders included the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Ambulance and Fire Department, the Masardis Fire Department, Patten Ambulance, Patten Fire, Oakfield Fire, the Maine Forest Service, and the Maine Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.