This big estate at 835 Little Madawaska Lake Rd in Westmanland has several living spaces with a massive yard leading right to the water's edge.

Private Point on the Waterfront

The 5900 sq. ft. main house is on a private point. The interior design is an open space concept with breathtaking views of the lake. But wait, there’s more…

Chef’s Kitchen

The custom chef’s kitchen is a focal point with an eat-in bar, classic convection stove, plenty of counter space and the finest finishes. The dining area is right next to the kitchen.

Great Room

The great room has cathedral ceilings and huge windows that look out on the lake. The attention to detail is exquisite with wood floors and wood ceiling.

Bedrooms and Bathrooms

Each of the seven bedrooms in the home has its own private bathroom. The floors and ceilings are wood just like the great room. The closets provide good storage space.

Multiple Living Spaces

There’s also a full in-law apartment and a stand alone apartment across from the primary residence. The in-law apartment has a full kitchen, cozy living room, several bedrooms and bathrooms. The apartment across from the garage includes an elevator. The kitchen has an island with an adjoining dining room and living room. The bedrooms are spacious with two bathrooms and a laundry area.

See the Full Listing

The 1.39 acre property is listed for $1,450,000. MLS# 1549529. For more information and to see the full listing from Fields Realty LLC, go to Redfin.com to view additional details.

Waterfront Home is a Luxurious Treasure on Madawaska Lake, Maine