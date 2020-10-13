One Person Wanted after High Speed Chase, Madawaska Lake, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Frenchville woman is wanted on multiple charges and outstanding warrants after a high speed chase and fleeing the scene Monday evening in the Madawaska Lake area. A male passenger was located and released, said police.

Deputy Jesse Belanger was patrolling the Madawaska Lake area on Route 161 Monday around 5:58 m when he attempted a traffic stop on a gold Ford Fusion traveling northbound.

Deputy Belanger engaged the cruiser’s lights and sirens and the Ford Fusion failed to stop, reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour. The pursuit went approximately 7.5 miles and came to an end when the Fusion failed to negotiate a turn and went off the roadway.

The driver, 32-year-old Brittney Finley of Frenchville, and a 26-year-old male passenger fled the scene and ran into the woods, said officials.

A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted. The male passenger was later located and released after questioning, but Finley was not apprehended.

Finley is still at large and a warrant has been entered for her arrest for eluding a police officer, failure to submit to arrest or detention, driving to endanger, criminal speed, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Authorities said they learned during the investigation that Finley has five outstanding warrants for various charges in Maine and South Carolina.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, US Border Patrol, North Lakes Fire and ASI ambulance service. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Twins Towing Service out of Fort Kent.

If anyone has information on this incident or knowledge of whereabouts of Finley, please contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 532-3471 or the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.