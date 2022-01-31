Todd Rundgren and Christopher Cross Lead Beatles Tribute Tour

An all-star lineup of musicians, including Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross and Denny Laine will honoring the Beatles with a new tour celebrating the Fab Four’s iconic work.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles will see the eclectic lineup of musicians performing their own hits, along with cuts from Rubber Soul and Revolver.

Rundgren and Cross previously participated in a similar tour in 2019, focussed on the Beatles’ White Album. For his part, Rundgren seemed even more excited for the 2022 trek.

“This time we thought: Wouldn’t it be great if we played the best songs the Beatles ever recorded for a change?” the rocker explained via press release. “Rubber Soul and Revolver are the boys peaking in front of our eyes and redefining what pop music would be for the foreseeable future. This is going to be fun.”

Laine, a co-founding member of both the Moody Blues and Wings, shared his personal connection to the Beatles' material.

“The Moody Blues met the Beatles in the early 60’s and were invited to join them on their second British tour,” he explained. “The thought of performing some of their classic songs with such a revered cast on this tour will bring back not only those moments in time but also fond memories as a member of Wings. I trust that we will pay due credit to their timeless legacy by bringing back that music to everyone who joins us for this special ride.”

The tour kicks off March 1 and is scheduled to run through the end of the month. Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and former Chicago singer Jason Scheff will also be part of the lineup. A full list of performance dates can be found below.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles

March 1 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

March 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 3 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 5 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Sound Waves (Hard Rock Hotel)

March 6 - Westbury, N.Y. @ NYCB Theater at Westbury

March 7 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 8 - Annapolis, Md. @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

March 9 - Medford, Mass. @ Chevalier Theater

March 10 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 11 - Staten Island, N.Y. @ St. George Theater

March 12 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

March 14 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

March 16 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 17 - Tallahassee, Fla. @ The Moon

March 19 - Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

March 20 - Dallas, Texas @ Majestic Theater

March 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Arts

March 25 - Bonita Springs, Fla. @ SW Florida Event Center

March 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts