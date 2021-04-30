The World’s Largest Arcade Is Unbelievable & It’s In New England

Looking for a really unique family road trip? Why not take a trip to the largest arcade... IN THE WORLD?

Yes, believe it or not, the largest arcade in the world is only a few hours from Central Maine.

Located in Laconia, New Hampshire, Funspot is really more than just a MASSIVE video arcade. They also have bowling, indoor mini golf, bingo, a restaurant, a tavern, and more. They even have space for parties and events. For the more mature kids, one of the coolest parts of the arcade is the fact they have over 300 classic video games - like the one you played in the 80s and 90s.

Many of those games, and pinball machines, are part of the arcade museum. On top of the games, the museum also has displays showing lesser-known old school home video game consoles (like Coleico Vision - yes, it's a thing).

They've also got space for parties and other group gatherings.

A family can literally spend an entire day (and night) there.

Take A Peak At New Hampshire's Funspot You can find Funspot, the world's largest arcade, in Laconia, New Hampshire. These images all came from a video that can be found HERE . You can get more details about Funspot on their website

As everything is indoors, they are open year round. They're open from Noon to 10 PM Monday through Friday. Saturday from 10 AM to 11 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Keep in mind that their hours and/or policies could be a little different because of the pandemic. You can call ahead for more details: 603.366.4377. Get more details on Funspot's website.

