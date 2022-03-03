The Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Race is like a Party, Fort Kent, Maine

What Can Spectators Expect at the Can-AM?

The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race starts Saturday March 5. The media director, Andrew Birden, said spectators can expect things to get really active right after 7 a.m. Saturday morning on Main Street in Fort Kent.

It's Like a Party

“Dogs start heading out and there’s a lot of activity as things start out as a sort of party. The party ramps up across the morning. There are vendors set up with refreshments and food, and everyone is wearing bright colors and getting ready for the start of the race. As the teams leave, the audience is almost launching the dog sleds out into the wilderness,” said Birden.

Dog Sled Movie

If you can make it to Fort Kent on Friday, there’s a lot going on. One thing is a documentary at the Century Theatre called “True North Legends Of Dogs And Men” by Jeremy T. Grant. The showings are Friday March 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race loading...

Friday Night in Fort Kent, Maine

Also, Birden said the restaurants and bars are open and people love to get together. “When you go to Fort Kent on Friday night, you can tell there's a lot of energy in the air because the restaurants are filled with people. All the people that are from away have come in and they're just hanging out and everybody’s talking about the race.”

A Lot of Excitement about the Race

There will be a lot of spectators on hand through the weekend. Birden said “It’s gotten quite large. We’re seeing a lot of interest this year because of the big pause from last year.”

Where to Watch

A good place to watch the race is to be as close to the starting gate as possible. That way you can see the action as the dogs come up, get ready and go down the trail.

More Good Places to Watch

Birden said over his years of covering the race, one of the good places to watch is down a little ways from the start gate. “Walk down Main Street and face back up as teams come down the track. That gives you different perspectives. You get to see dogs at the beginning pulling as hard as they can. You can see them in their stride going up to and under the International Bridge. Around 11 to noon, people head to Can-Am central at Lonesome Pine Trails to see the 30 start coming in.”

Parking

You want to try to get there early to get parked and find a good place to watch the race. Birden suggests either parking well back and walking to Maine Street or park behind the Circle K where there’s a large parking area.

PETE FREEMAN CAPTURE27 PHOTOGRAPHY PETE FREEMAN CAPTURE27 PHOTOGRAPHY loading...

Get our free mobile app

More Information & Links

We wish all the racers the very best and hope you have a good time in Fort Kent. For even more information on how to watch + all the details about the race, go to Facebook and go to the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Race homepage.

Lakefront Log Home is Spacious & Private, Cross Lake Township, Maine