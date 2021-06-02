Take a look at the Star-City Sign Wars This Week!

As I came into work earlier today, I was enjoying my fresh coffee and an amazing early June morning in northern Maine. When I got to the northern end of Main Street in Presque Isle, I noticed that the Sign Wars from a few weeks ago had taken a turn.

The new message is consistent among all of the businesses. HELP! NOW HIRING! In fact I counted at least 13 businesses on Main Street advertising for help. Almost each business that has a display sign that had a message pleading for people to apply to work. For those not making a trip through downtown Presque Isle today, here is what you would be seeing. We will work our way from the north end of town to the south end.

You could get to work for the Colonel

On the window of KFC there was another sign advertising an upcoming "Hiring Party." What will that look like? Do we go to interview and leave with a bucket of chicken?

Their neighbors at The Hut are looking for help.

Have you tried the new crinkle cut fries at Arbys? You could snag some up at the end of your shift, I'm sure. Arbys is telling you right where to go online to apply.

If you're an early bird or a night owl our friends at Tim Horton's can find the shift for you.

DOC needs a delivery driver!

Subway is looking for new team members each day.

Maybe working in the food industry isn't for you. The guys at O'Reilly could use a hand or two.

How about Portland Glass? Trust me, this is not the job for me. It could be the right one for you.

Our buddy Ronny McDonlad could use a few more people to serve the long lines at lunchtime.

$500 sign on bonus? That's the incentive offered by the team at Walgreens.

The Sandwich Shop. A local business that provides a great meal!

Before you are out of town you can swing into Tractor Supply and see if you have what they are looking for.

As you can tell in Presque Isle there are plenty of job openings just like most other parts of the state. Let's see if we can get these signs to display different messages by summer's end.

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.